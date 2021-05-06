Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service). 6 May 2021 2:56 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Local
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham' SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely. 6 May 2021 12:34 PM
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships' Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing. 6 May 2021 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all Business
What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May 'First Thursdays' is a monthly program encouraging people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer. 6 May 2021 7:01 PM
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 29 April 2021 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries “The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation. 6 May 2021 11:05 AM
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victims 5 May 2021 2:03 PM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa

6 May 2021 6:24 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Sport
Motorsport
Formula E
racing

The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend.

Local fans of the all-electric Formula E racing series will get to watch live races for the first time when the FIA Formula e-Prix is broadcast on SABC from this coming weekend.

The series heads to Monaco for round seven of fifteen rounds, which includes races in eight different countries, including Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Germany.

The SABC will be one of forty other broadcasters from around the world to air, live, free-to-air coverage of the motorsport to fans, starting with the Monaco e-Prix on Saturday May 8th.

Iain Banner, chairman of e-Movement says the sport will continue to grow in popularity once it's available to watch on free to air TV.

It's growing exponentially. When we started our efforts in June of 2019, I remember a poster that said 'City mulls e-prix', after mayor Dan Plato announced a bid was underway. And we've worked very hard to get to a point where we're very close to finalising a race for Cape Town. We're not quite there yet, but in the meantime we knew that it was critical for people, for South Africans to understand what Formula E is about.

Iain Banner Chairman of e-Movement

The first deal we were able to do was with SuperSport, which was last season, and now we've just inked a deal with SABC Sport for the season going forward. That means we've got pay TV and free to air, so we really are making sport accessible to all South Africans. And we're particularly excited by that because when we do come to Cape Town, we need South Africans to understand what it's about.

Iain Banner Chairman of e-Movement

The iconic Monte Carlo circuit will welcome the Formula E series for a race that will take place over a new, longer track, similar to to the famous street circuit used for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Banner adds that a Formula E race in Cape Town could happen soon.

Listen to the audio of the interview below




6 May 2021 6:24 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Sport
Motorsport
Formula E
racing

More from Sport

Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'

4 May 2021 1:02 PM

The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand

22 April 2021 6:38 PM

Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on the Noordhoek Sports Grounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide

20 April 2021 4:33 PM

Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka

15 April 2021 2:26 PM

"We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'

14 April 2021 2:43 PM

The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'

12 April 2021 2:02 PM

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave

8 April 2021 11:58 AM

Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'

8 April 2021 11:20 AM

This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain

Local Lifestyle

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

Local Business Opinion

Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?

World Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Treasury defends compensation spending cut as painful but fair

6 May 2021 8:14 PM

Lindani Myeni's death a blow to the country - Zikalala

6 May 2021 8:04 PM

Wakeford: I had no influence on Bosasa bribes paid to Home Affairs consultant

6 May 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA