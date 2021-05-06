Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa





Local fans of the all-electric Formula E racing series will get to watch live races for the first time when the FIA Formula e-Prix is broadcast on SABC from this coming weekend.

The series heads to Monaco for round seven of fifteen rounds, which includes races in eight different countries, including Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Germany.

The SABC will be one of forty other broadcasters from around the world to air, live, free-to-air coverage of the motorsport to fans, starting with the Monaco e-Prix on Saturday May 8th.

Iain Banner, chairman of e-Movement says the sport will continue to grow in popularity once it's available to watch on free to air TV.

It's growing exponentially. When we started our efforts in June of 2019, I remember a poster that said 'City mulls e-prix', after mayor Dan Plato announced a bid was underway. And we've worked very hard to get to a point where we're very close to finalising a race for Cape Town. We're not quite there yet, but in the meantime we knew that it was critical for people, for South Africans to understand what Formula E is about. Iain Banner Chairman of e-Movement

The first deal we were able to do was with SuperSport, which was last season, and now we've just inked a deal with SABC Sport for the season going forward. That means we've got pay TV and free to air, so we really are making sport accessible to all South Africans. And we're particularly excited by that because when we do come to Cape Town, we need South Africans to understand what it's about. Iain Banner Chairman of e-Movement

The iconic Monte Carlo circuit will welcome the Formula E series for a race that will take place over a new, longer track, similar to to the famous street circuit used for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Banner adds that a Formula E race in Cape Town could happen soon.

