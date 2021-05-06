What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May





It's the first Thursday of the month, which means it's time for Cape Town's art galleries, shops and inner city restaurants to throw open its doors and invite the Mother City's residents in for the evening.

'First Thursdays' is a monthly program of shops, galleries, restaurants and bars in the inner city of Cape Town and Johannesburg that keep their doors open after hours on the first Thursday of the month.

The 'First Thursday' in May takes place on the 6th.

The concept is the encourage people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer in the CBD.

Michael Tymbios, co-founder of 'First Thursdays' says there's plenty to do and see.

You've got things from comic art, to photography and print making, to tapestry and more. I would suggest starting at the Sendinggestig Museum on 40 Long Street for the City of Cape Town's emerging arts program. It's presenting its first ever comic art illustration exhibition, titled 'Çovid - a new way of life'. Michael Tymbios - Co-founder of 'First Thursdays'

There's a new photography journal called Oath magazine, that's iviting people tyo join them for the launch of their second printed volume tonight at No. 70 Wale Street. It's something they've called 'the house of love'. Michael Tymbios - Co-founder of 'First Thursdays'

I would really recommend popping in at the THK gallery at No. 52 Waterkant Street. Pierre Le Riche has 14 new tapestries in a solo exhibition called Urns for the Ashes of My Lost Lovers: Part 1’. Go check out a Cape Town based painter and printer maker Aviwe Plaatjies. He's got a new exhibition of oil paintings titled Makwande which opens tonight at Ebony. Michael Tymbios - Co-founder of 'First Thursdays'

Visit https://first-thursdays.co.za/ for the full program for this month's 'First Thursday'.

Listen to the audio of the interview below