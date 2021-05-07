[REWARD, NO QUESTIONS] Can you help a listener find her stolen instruments?
Someone recently stole flautist Louisa Theart’s backpack from under her feet while she was out in Zonnebloem.
In the backpack was Theart’s beloved flute and piccolo.
She has been sharing her story on social media in an attempt to get them back.
Theart is offering a R5000 reward.
Additional info (there are, unfortunately, no pictures):
-
Muramatsu body model: Silver GXIII serial nr 103182
-
Miguel Arista headjoint, silver serial nr 230
-
Pearl piccolo model PFP - 105 serial nr 5773
Here's a grainy video of the bag being stolen:
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Theart.
… We went for a customary drink at JC’s [JC Brasserie Pub] in Zonnebloem… I put my backpack underneath my feet. I even put my foot through one strap… The people next to us managed to distract me… They stole my backpack from underneath me…Louisa Theart, flautist
It’s my livelihood, and I don’t have any way of replacing those instruments.Louisa Theart, flautist
The manager saw the thieves leave in a rush. They didn’t pay their bill…Louisa Theart, flautist
It’s like stealing a unicorn. If you go for a walk with it, people are going to notice. These instruments are so unusual. There is only a handful of us who play on such expensive instruments. I have it registered everywhere. It has unique serial numbers.Louisa Theart, flautist
It’s going to be really difficult to sell these instruments without getting noticed… It’s going to be more lucrative to return it to me… Please bring them back to me! … I won’t ask any questions!Louisa Theart, flautist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10157054143975003&set=pb.626845002.-2207520000..&type=3
More from Local
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain
Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service).Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe
"Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended."Read More
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships'
Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing.Read More
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism'
Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
City of Cape Town says residents are cause of raw sewage crisis in Khayelitsha
Xanthea Limberg says sewer blockages in Site B and Site C are a result of residents blocking drains and vandalism of the pumps.Read More
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one
There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be.Read More
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More