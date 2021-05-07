[REWARD, NO QUESTIONS] Can you help a listener find her stolen instruments?





Someone recently stole flautist Louisa Theart’s backpack from under her feet while she was out in Zonnebloem.

In the backpack was Theart’s beloved flute and piccolo.

She has been sharing her story on social media in an attempt to get them back.

Theart is offering a R5000 reward.

Louisa Theart. (Image from https://www.facebook.com/ltheart)

Additional info (there are, unfortunately, no pictures):

Muramatsu body model: Silver GXIII serial nr 103182

Miguel Arista headjoint, silver serial nr 230

Pearl piccolo model PFP - 105 serial nr 5773

Here's a grainy video of the bag being stolen:

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Theart.

… We went for a customary drink at JC’s [JC Brasserie Pub] in Zonnebloem… I put my backpack underneath my feet. I even put my foot through one strap… The people next to us managed to distract me… They stole my backpack from underneath me… Louisa Theart, flautist

It’s my livelihood, and I don’t have any way of replacing those instruments. Louisa Theart, flautist

The manager saw the thieves leave in a rush. They didn’t pay their bill… Louisa Theart, flautist

It’s like stealing a unicorn. If you go for a walk with it, people are going to notice. These instruments are so unusual. There is only a handful of us who play on such expensive instruments. I have it registered everywhere. It has unique serial numbers. Louisa Theart, flautist

It’s going to be really difficult to sell these instruments without getting noticed… It’s going to be more lucrative to return it to me… Please bring them back to me! … I won’t ask any questions! Louisa Theart, flautist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.