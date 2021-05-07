Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet
Golden Arrow Bus Services has started testing two fully electric buses to determine the viability of a carbon-neutral fleet.
It’s a trial run; the electric buses won’t carry passengers yet.
One of the buses will drive around empty while the other will carry sandbags with a weight equivalent to about 44 passengers.
The buses are imported from China.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer.
It’s never been done in South Africa before. We’re very excited about it! … We produce our own solar power, and we’re using that to power our vehicles…Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services
We’d like to do another two years of testing…Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services
The buses cost twice as much as an internal combustion bus – about R5 million… there are crazy taxes on electric vehicles…Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services
We have 1100 vehicles… How are you going to recharge 1100 vehicles? … We really want to figure out how it’s going to work…Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services
Last year, we tested double-decker buses… It’s maybe viable…Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
