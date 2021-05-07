Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Pediatric food allergies and the impact on quality of life
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Paige Moolman
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
HARD NEWS 1: The South African Post Office wants to monopolise the delivery of parcels weighing 1kg and under.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider
Today at 15:40
Celebrating A True Green-fingered Kirstenbosch Legend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Jacobs - Communications Officer and Tour Guide at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 16:20
SA born fragrance expert Fix Loss of Smell After COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sue Phillips - CEO at Scenterprises
Today at 16:55
Sunday’s #AnHourWith music special: Siphokazi Jonas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas
Today at 17:05
Interview with dr Emmanuel Taban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Emmanuel Taban
Today at 17:45
interview - Chris Bertish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris BErtish
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed' "In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia. 7 May 2021 1:08 PM
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
[REWARD, NO QUESTIONS] Can you help a listener find her stolen instruments? "It’s going to be difficult to sell these instruments without getting noticed," says Louisa Theart. "I won’t ask questions!" 7 May 2021 9:25 AM
View all Local
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
Unity and discipline are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham' SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely. 6 May 2021 12:34 PM
View all Politics
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May 'First Thursdays' is a monthly program encouraging people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer. 6 May 2021 7:01 PM
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
View all Opinion
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet

7 May 2021 10:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Golden Arrow
electric vehicles
Electric Vehicle
EV
EVs
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer

Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer.

Golden Arrow Bus Services has started testing two fully electric buses to determine the viability of a carbon-neutral fleet.

RELATED: (PHOTO GALLERY) Golden Arrow's 160-year bus journey through Cape Town

It’s a trial run; the electric buses won’t carry passengers yet.

One of the buses will drive around empty while the other will carry sandbags with a weight equivalent to about 44 passengers.

The buses are imported from China.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer.

It’s never been done in South Africa before. We’re very excited about it! … We produce our own solar power, and we’re using that to power our vehicles…

Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

We’d like to do another two years of testing…

Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

The buses cost twice as much as an internal combustion bus – about R5 million… there are crazy taxes on electric vehicles…

Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

We have 1100 vehicles… How are you going to recharge 1100 vehicles? … We really want to figure out how it’s going to work…

Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Last year, we tested double-decker buses… It’s maybe viable…

Bronwen Dyke Beyer, spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

RELATED: (REVIEW) We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




