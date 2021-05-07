Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk
Siphokazi Jonas is so multi-talented, this writer, her list of amazing achievements is endless.
A writer, a poet, a performer, a producer.
She will be presenting his favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s at 10am on #AnHourWith in this week's Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.
Siphokazi has produced multiple one-woman poetry shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg as well as taken part in many poetry sessions and festivals across the country.
She has also performed alongside renowned musicians including, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Freshlyground, Pops Mohamed, Dizu Plaatjies, Dave Reynolds.
