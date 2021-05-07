Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay?
For pain, and for pleasure – nowadays, it seems like everyone and their aunties are using dagga (“cannabis” in polite conversation).
Dagga is legal to grow and use at home, trading not yet so.
Nevertheless, there has been a proliferation of products, oils, soups, creams, and whatnot, all containing compounds found in dagga, notably CBD (trading of which is legal).
RELATED: Dagga makes sex feel better for women (The Journal of Sexual Medicine)
Lester Kiewit interviewed Ziyaad September, founder of Lis Vegan Cannabis Ice Cream, and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies.
Is dagga in food a passing fad, or is it here to stay?
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_70564665_detail-of-single-cannabis-nug-over-infused-chocolate-chips-cookies-medical-marijuana-edibles-concept.html?vti=ndcoti35l5fyj8i2nl-1-3
More from Business
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet
Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.Read More
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers!
Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons.Read More
Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple
It is not just a court case that could become a problem for Apple.Read More
Gold Fields mine to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant
The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa.Read More
More from Opinion
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism'
Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.Read More
[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million
President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly).Read More
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'
"The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan.Read More
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine
"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.Read More
Public sector workers demand 7% salary hike
"Union leaders are not keen to advocate for strike action," says Martin Jansen, Director at Workers World Media Productions.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk
The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May
'First Thursdays' is a monthly program encouraging people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer.Read More
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?
A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.Read More
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain
Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service).Read More
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one
There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be.Read More
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax'
The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa.Read More
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey
Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.Read More