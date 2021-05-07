Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay?





For pain, and for pleasure – nowadays, it seems like everyone and their aunties are using dagga (“cannabis” in polite conversation).

Dagga is legal to grow and use at home, trading not yet so.

Nevertheless, there has been a proliferation of products, oils, soups, creams, and whatnot, all containing compounds found in dagga, notably CBD (trading of which is legal).

Cannabis foods. Passing fad? Or here to stay? © Roxana Gonzalez Leyva/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Ziyaad September, founder of Lis Vegan Cannabis Ice Cream, and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies.

Is dagga in food a passing fad, or is it here to stay?

