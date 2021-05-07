'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed'





The ANC is preparing to discuss Ace Magashule’s defiance at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

The meeting is scheduled to start on Saturday and will last until Monday.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

The NEC will endorse a list of names to lead a body tasked with managing appeals arising from the “step aside” resolution.

Five ANC veterans - Johnny de Lange, Brigitte Mabandla, Vusi Khanyile, Barbra Masekela, and Josiah Jele veterans - have been listed.

Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

… officials will be meeting to figure out how to navigate the issue of the suspended Secretary General… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

In his [Ace Magashule] camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed, and whether or not he’s invited, he should go… a difficult period for the party… Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

They [ANC NEC] are worried [about leaks] … Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

