'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed'
The ANC is preparing to discuss Ace Magashule’s defiance at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.
The meeting is scheduled to start on Saturday and will last until Monday.
The NEC will endorse a list of names to lead a body tasked with managing appeals arising from the “step aside” resolution.
Five ANC veterans - Johnny de Lange, Brigitte Mabandla, Vusi Khanyile, Barbra Masekela, and Josiah Jele veterans - have been listed.
Mandy Wiener interview Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.
… officials will be meeting to figure out how to navigate the issue of the suspended Secretary General…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
In his [Ace Magashule] camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed, and whether or not he’s invited, he should go… a difficult period for the party…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
They [ANC NEC] are worried [about leaks] …Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Unity and discipline are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe
"Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended."Read More
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships'
Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing.Read More
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism'
Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
City of Cape Town says residents are cause of raw sewage crisis in Khayelitsha
Xanthea Limberg says sewer blockages in Site B and Site C are a result of residents blocking drains and vandalism of the pumps.Read More
