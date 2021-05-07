More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years
Mandy Wiener speaks to W Cape local govt and environmental affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the latest update on the storm in the Cape.
Two people have died in a truck that overturned during storm and flood conditions on Wednesday, confirms Brent-Steyn. He says there are also two people missing and the search is ongoing.
We urge people not to cross over running water over the road. It is very dangerous.James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
We've seen the worst of the storm but it is still raining.James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
Areas in the province are still experiencing the impact and after-effects of the storm, he says.
It has caused massive challenges and lots of infrastructural damage like roads, bridges. There has been a lot of flooding.James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
He says swollen rivers will move down at a massive speed over the next weeks with lots of rain in the catchment areas.
Those rivers are going to be flooding in the low-lying areas and going over the river banks.James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
He says rescue operations are still underway and the total damage has not yet been ascertained.
They have seen more rain in the Ladysmith area than they have seen in the last seven years over just two days.James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
Listen to the interview below:
Source : Picture: Supplied
More from Local
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail
Ntuthuko Shoba is alleged to be behind the murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found hanging from a tree last June in Durban Deep.Read More
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed'
"In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia.Read More
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet
Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer.Read More
[REWARD, NO QUESTIONS] Can you help a listener find her stolen instruments?
"It’s going to be difficult to sell these instruments without getting noticed," says Louisa Theart. "I won’t ask questions!"Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain
Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service).Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
Unity and discipline are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe
"Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended."Read More
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships'
Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing.Read More
More from Politics
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed'
"In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia.Read More
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt
Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money ShowRead More
Unity and discipline are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe
"Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended."Read More
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham'
SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely.Read More
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships'
Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing.Read More
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism'
Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".Read More
City of Cape Town says residents are cause of raw sewage crisis in Khayelitsha
Xanthea Limberg says sewer blockages in Site B and Site C are a result of residents blocking drains and vandalism of the pumps.Read More
Magashule's refusal to adhere to step-aside rules very disappointing - Kalako
ANC Western Cape convenor Lerumo Kalako says he's very disappointed after Ace Magashule forced the party's hand instead of stepping aside.Read More
ANC SG Ace Magashule suspended after refusing to step aside
Corruption-charged ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been temporarily suspended from the governing party.Read More
ANC KZN leader abiding by step aside policy 'of little political significance'
ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu becomes the first senior leader to announce that he is stepping aside.Read More