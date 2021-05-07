More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years





Mandy Wiener speaks to W Cape local govt and environmental affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the latest update on the storm in the Cape.

Two people have died in a truck that overturned during storm and flood conditions on Wednesday, confirms Brent-Steyn. He says there are also two people missing and the search is ongoing.

We urge people not to cross over running water over the road. It is very dangerous. James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

We've seen the worst of the storm but it is still raining. James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Areas in the province are still experiencing the impact and after-effects of the storm, he says.

It has caused massive challenges and lots of infrastructural damage like roads, bridges. There has been a lot of flooding. James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

He says swollen rivers will move down at a massive speed over the next weeks with lots of rain in the catchment areas.

Those rivers are going to be flooding in the low-lying areas and going over the river banks. James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

He says rescue operations are still underway and the total damage has not yet been ascertained.

They have seen more rain in the Ladysmith area than they have seen in the last seven years over just two days. James-Brent Styan, Spokesperson - W Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Listen to the interview below: