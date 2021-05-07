Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail
Shoba was the victim's boyfriend and was arrested after Muzikayise Malephane entered into a plea agreement with the State, Mandy Winer recaps on The Midday Report.
Malephane claimed he had been hired by Shoba who was then arrested and charged.
It is the second bail application Shona has brought.
Mandy Wiener talks to Eyewitness reporter Edwin Ntshidi who is at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.
He told the court that he is now unemployed.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He presented the fact that he recently lost his job as an IT technician as an argument in his bail application, says Ntshidi. In addition, Shona explained he was paying a bond on a house he owned and he supports his grandmother
The magistrate said the fact he says he is supporting his granny financially does not hold water as they have evidence that there are two more Shona siblings that could take care of their granny.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The court refused him bail.
On 17 April the murder indictment will be served on Shoba and the case will be referred to the High Court for a pre-trial hearing.
