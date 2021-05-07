Suspected crime boss Modack charged with attempted hit on lawyer William Booth





Shamiela Fischer of Eyewitness News talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday report about the latest events on Friday.

Nafiz Modack and others are charged with extortion, kidnapping and the attempted murder of criminal defence lawyer William Booth in Cape Town in April last year.

She says the case against Nafiz Modack and the other accused, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan was on Friday referred to the Blue Downs Regional Court.

It was postponed to 14 May.

This is a separate case from the one currently ongoing in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court where Modack faces charges along with a police officer who allegedly shared sensitive information with him.

Listen to more detail from EWN's Shamiela Fischer in the audio below: