interview - Chris Bertish
South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances

7 May 2021 3:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
China
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
EWN
Mia Lindeque
Kgothatso Mdunana
Shandong University

Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University.

A South African student has fallen to her death in China.

Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University.

Shandong University in Jinan where Kgothatso Mdunana was studying civil engineering. © ? ??/123rf.com

She died last Friday after apparently falling out from her friend’s 13th-floor apartment.

An investigation is underway.

The family has started an online fundraising campaign to raise the R300 000 to bring her remains home.

Many Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

The mother takes sleeping tablets; she’s not coping…

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

Who took the video? Why has this person not come forward? … So many unanswered questions.

Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




