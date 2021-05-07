South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances
A South African student has fallen to her death in China.
Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University.
She died last Friday after apparently falling out from her friend’s 13th-floor apartment.
An investigation is underway.
The family has started an online fundraising campaign to raise the R300 000 to bring her remains home.
Many Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.
The mother takes sleeping tablets; she’s not coping…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Who took the video? Why has this person not come forward? … So many unanswered questions.Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47131531_campus-of-shandong-university.html?vti=lyc0e41r7pp1acbqit-1-2
More from Local
VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder denied bail
Ntuthuko Shoba is alleged to be behind the murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found hanging from a tree last June in Durban Deep.Read More
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years
W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas.Read More
'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed'
"In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia.Read More
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet
Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer.Read More
[REWARD, NO QUESTIONS] Can you help a listener find her stolen instruments?
"It’s going to be difficult to sell these instruments without getting noticed," says Louisa Theart. "I won’t ask questions!"Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain
Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service).Read More
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service
"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.Read More
More from World
Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where
"The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere."Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'
Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).Read More
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?
A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.Read More
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries
“The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation.Read More
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.Read More
Fugitive former attorneys Ronald Bobroff and son finally foiled
Asset Forfeiture Uit (AFU) finally recovers R103m allegedly stolen by the Bobroff attorneys from Road Accident Fund victimsRead More
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'
The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters).Read More
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems
Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen.Read More
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50
Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger.Read More