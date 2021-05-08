3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town
Sara-Jayne King has three favourite picks for you this weekend.
1. Silent Boogie at Beau Constantia
It takes place Saturday afternoon at 4.30 and is a family-friendly event.
Sara-Jayne talks to organiser Matt Roberts to find out what a silent boogie is.
3 DJs play 3 different genres of music.
Everybody at the party has a pair of UHF headphones, so you can then change between the different DJs.Matt Roberts, Organiser - Silent Boogie at Beau Constantia
You can click between the 3 and your headphones will show blue, red, or green depending on your DJ channel choice.Matt Roberts, Organiser - Silent Boogie at Beau Constantia
Toby2Shoes, DJ Sord, and DJ Dee and Friend will be on the decks with genres from house to pop-rock.
It's hard to explain but once you come to one you are hooked.Matt Roberts, Organiser - Silent Boogie at Beau Constantia
It is outdoors at the lovely grassy amphitheatre at Beau Constantia.Matt Roberts, Organiser - Silent Boogie at Beau Constantia
Tickets on Quicket or at the door. Find out more about these silent eventshere.
Please park at Constantia Neck.
Covid protocols will be in place.
2. Jarrad Ricketts hits the stage tonight and tomorrow night with two Mother’s Day Weekend concerts.
Bok tickets for his weekend of song at Gallery 44 and Theatre on[Quicket](http://weekend of song at Gallery 44 and Theatre!).
3. Spoil your mom and take her to the Cloud 9 Boutique Hotel and Spa
Listen to Matt Roberts. Jared Ricketts, and Jean van Wyk in the audio below:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/beauconstantia/
