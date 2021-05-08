When aches and pains may benefit from the skills of a chiropractor





Dr De Wet of Randpark Ridge Family Chiropractic says it mostly addresses neck pain, back pain, and headaches.

We deal mau=inly with problems of the sone and it is a hands-on profession. Dr Marius De Wet, Chiropractor - Randpark Ridge Family Chiropractic

No medication is prescribed. It is entirely manual therapy.

There are over 800 registered chiropractors in South Africa.

The spine and neurological system is the structure that controls the function of the body. Al neurological impulses start in the brain and travel down the spinal column into the spinal nerve and then into all the muscles and organs. Dr Marius De Wet, Chiropractor - Randpark Ridge Family Chiropractic

Therefore, if the neurological system is functioning optimally, then the body can function optimally, he explains.

It's like having an optimally working computer...and the human body is a mechanical machine. Dr Marius De Wet, Chiropractor - Randpark Ridge Family Chiropractic

With the rise of Covid, sporting injuries have declined but working from home injuries have grown. Dr Marius De Wet, Chiropractor - Randpark Ridge Family Chiropractic

