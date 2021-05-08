Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived
He played sports his entire life from a young age, eventually even playing for the Lions Sevens Rugby team.
You couldn't really get me to sit still. I was either in the gym, or on the field or doing something.Darren Thomas
He says he had always loved competing against others and being fit and strong.
On that fateful night, he says he was fast asleep when he heard his new puppy barking. He did not think anything was wrong and settled back down to sleep. He says he remembers nothing that happened after that until he woke up in the hospital.
The guys had come into the house, the alarm was going off, and my dad called me on the intercom and I spoke to him - which I don't remember - to tell me there were three guys at the gate and to be careful. But there were already some guys in the house which he didn't know.Darren Thomas
He says he has been told the men opened his bedroom door and he went out to defend himself and his family.
They came into the room and I was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver and then I was shot point-blank in the chest.Darren Thomas
I must have got into a fight with the guys as I had scratches and bruises all the way up my arms.Darren Thomas
After they left the house his father found him lying in his bedroom on his back.
He was rushed to hospital with a ruptured lung.
The bullet missed his heart by a millimeter because it was contracted at that moment and went through the spine.
If my heart had been beating the other way I wouldn't be here talking to you.Darren Thomas
Initially, doctors told him that he was unable to move his legs and he was paralysed.
He is paralysed from the chest down.
Hearing that was probably my worst nightmare coming true.Darren Thomas
He says coming to terms with not being able to do the things he had always loved was very difficult and in the early stages at times he lost the will to live.
Darren says he went through a very dark time where he did contemplate taking his own life but then was able to see how he was surrounded by people who loved him.
He is married to his then-girlfriend Lauren who has been instrumental in walking the journey with him.
He describes his intense anger and desire for revenge while he lay in hospital, but realised this was not helpful.
I realised there is not going to be healing for me physically and mentally because this is going to consume me.Darren Thomas
He describes how he finally reconnected with his trainer and began finding ways to do some of the activities he had always loved. It was like slowly getting some of his identity back, he says.
Listen to Darren's inspirational story below::
Source : Photo by Marcus Aurelius from Pexels free to use
More from Lifestyle
When aches and pains may benefit from the skills of a chiropractor
Chiropractor Dr Marius De Wet talks to Sara-Jayne King about chiropractic healing.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town
Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours.Read More
How SA-born fragrance expert helps Covid long-haulers fix loss of smell
Sue Phillips is helping patients to find their sense of smell again using the tools she works with every day, perfumes.Read More
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay?
Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies.Read More
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk
The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children
Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling
The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.Read More
What's on offer at 'First Thursdays' in May
'First Thursdays' is a monthly program encouraging people to remain in the city centre after work and enjoy what's on offer.Read More
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?
A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.Read More
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain
Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service).Read More