Author Kim Heller urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege





Heller is a writer and political and social commentator and the author of the book No White Lies: Black Politics and White Power in South Africa published in December 2020.

In the book, Kim Heller writes about a number of topics that will certainly have some South Africans shifting uncomfortably in their seats, says Sara-Jaybe King, as it deals with topics such as white privilege, land expropriation, and economic transformation.

Heller describes her book as addressing 'uncomfortable truths that we as South Africans shy away from, such as the persistence of white power and privilege, structural racism, and the glaring lack of social and economic transformation and justice.'

Sara-Jayne King talks to Kim Heller about her book which is sure to cause some discomfort for many readers.

Despite 27 years of democracy we still live in the most unequal society in the world. Kim Heller, Political Analyst and Author

She urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege and ask difficult questions.

I'm hoping to shift, uncomfortably, the white consciousness in this country. That's my primary objective - to say to white South Africans in particular, face your unearned privilege and let us put together a set of reparations for the atrocities committed under colonialism or apartheid whether you did it or not, whether it was your forefathers who benefited from it. Kim Heller, Political Analyst and Author

She says she speaks in her book about every white South African past, present, and future as children of privilege.

