Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre seeks pawsitive outcome for 22 homeless dogs

9 May 2021 12:08 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
animal rescue
Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre

The Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre outside Cape Town was evicted last year, leaving all of all their rescued animals without a home.

In October last year, the Uitsig animal rescue centre was unexpectedly evicted from the land on which they operated leaving all of their resident rescue animals homeless.

Since then, the animal shelter's worked tirelessly to secure loving homes for all their cats and most of the remaining dogs.

Fallen Angels Pet Rescue assisted the animal centre by placing as many of the animals in its care.

However there are still twenty-two adult dogs waiting to be adopted.

Sam Reid, Chairperson of the NPO says they're appealing for who's willing to take in a dog and save them from being moved to another shelter.

Our focus has always been on re-homing, and we've really taken the numbers down from over two hundred dogs to our last twenty-two. We have the most amazing dogs, but some of them have been sitting in a cage for eleven years.

Sam Reid - Chairperson of Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre

I don't think it takes a lot to be kind to an animal. Most of them are golden oldies and seniors. Most of them just need a couch, a corner in your house and somewhere safe. Somewhere where they can live out their last years, their senior years in a home environment.

Sam Reid - Chairperson of Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre

We've got a dog here called Haley. She's eleven and a half. She's spent almost eleven winters in a shelter. All I'm asking is for someone to squeeze in an extra dog. It's twenty-two homes to squeeze in and find an extra space for our last orphans.

Sam Reid - Chairperson of Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre

It’s easy to adopt, simply reach out to Uitsig via their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UitsigAnimalRescueCentre

Listen to the audio of the interview below




Share this:
