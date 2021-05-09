The pros and cons of weight loss surgery





There's no doubt that obesity is the cause of a number of serious and potentially life threatening diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and strokes.

Obesity can also have a damaging impact on a person's quality of life.

In very extreme cases, it can leave a person immobile, often triggering depression and other mental health issues.

It's therefore not difficult to understand why people look to various weight loss interventions in order to combat obesity.

Weight loss surgery has in recent years become an increasingly popular intervention.

But how safe is it, and do the benefits necessarily outweigh the risks?

Surgeon Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology with a focus on upper gastrointestinal and metabolic surgery says weight loss surgery can be beneficial to an obese person.

Being obese increases your chances of developing type 2 diabetes, and weight loss surgery is now recognised as the best treatment method for type 2 diabetes. Dr Jeanne Lubbe - Specialist in surgical gastroenterology

How do you know if you're a candidate for weight loss surgery?

Is there a certain criteria that a patient must meet in order to have weight loss surgery?

There are clear guidelines internationally that tells us which patients qualify for weight loss surgery. it's not cosmetic surgery to look a little bit better, but it's definitely to improve someone's health Dr Jeanne Lubbe - Specialist in surgical gastroenterology

Guidelines are changing a bit and we now also consider patients who have a BMI of above thirty. A smaller patient who has developed type 2 diabates, where the sugars are difficult to control, those patients are also good candidates for weight loss surgery. Dr Jeanne Lubbe - Specialist in surgical gastroenterology

