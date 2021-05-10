Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

10 May 2021 9:08 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.

South African hip-hop artist AKA has broken his social media silence, taking to Twitter to deny claims he was abusive towards his late fiancée Anele Tembe.

Tembe died after falling to her death at a Cape Town hotel last month.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, said the claims were being used to fuel a negative narrative of his character.

The statement from the rapper comes in response to reports of alleged violence and drug use during his relationship with Tembe, known to friends as 'Nellie.

News24 claims to have seen a video, since handed to police, in which AKA can be seen using his hands to break down a wooden door to enter the bedroom in the couple’s apartment in Bryanston where Tembe was 'hiding'.

Other videos, appearing to show the volatile nature of the couple's relationship were being shared on social media this weekend.

In one, Tembe can be heard saying "you don't know what he's been doing to me".

During her funeral, last month, Tembe's father claimed his daughter had not been suicidal and said the family did not believe the 22-year-old had taken her own life.

Tembe died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on 11 April.

Forbes was previously in a relationship with media personality Bonang Matheba and shares a daughter with DJ Zinhle.

A Saps inquest into Tembe's death is currently underway.

Listen to further details on this story in The Social Rundown below:




