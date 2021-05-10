'In certain affluent areas of Cape Town metro positivity rate going above 5%'
A few days ago during the Western Cape Premier's digicon, the province's head of health, Dr Keith Cloete says our Covid infection numbers were stable and that was in a containment phase, ahead of what could be our third wave, says Refilwe Moloto.
In the meantime, officials are going door to door to try to get over-60s to register for the vaccination, as they gear up for the May 17 start of inoculations.
While cases appear fairly stable in the province currently, Cloete explains why the department has some concerns going into the month of May.
One of the key markers we track is when we send tests to the laboratory, what proportion of the tests comes back positive.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
That positivity rate has been below 5% for the past month and a half he says.
But during the course of last week in District 4, the proportion of that test that came back from the lab...in the subset of the test that is primarily done by the private sector in the metro, and specifically in certain affluent areas, it started going above 5%.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
It is an early marker of concern and we are watching it carefully.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
He explains that marker can start influencing what is termed the reproduction number.
Your reproduction number is how many cases you have currently that are active...if you have 9 or less the reproduction number is below 1.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
When the reproductive rate reaches 1 the department needs to mitigate means to bring it below 1 and manage any onset of a third wave, he says.
Regarding the vaccine rollout, he says the WCHS will probably reach out to old-age homes in the week of 17 May.
Some people over 60 will come into the vaccination sites, but we will also have people going out to old-age homes.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
Cloete says in the week following 17 May, that of the week of the 24th and 31st, the WCHD will systematically increase the number of vaccination sites as the number of doses arriving begins to increase.
The vaccination registration figures as of last Thursday were 180,000 he says.
This is just about 23% of everybody over the age of 50 which we estimate is about 750,000 people in this province.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
Our drive this week is to get everybody over the age of 60 to be assisted to be registered on the system.Dr Keith Cloete, HOD - Western Cape Health
Listen to the interview with Dr Cloete below:
