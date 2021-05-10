How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works





Imagine being disabled and having to queue for hours at a Sassa office in order to apply for a disability grant. says Refilwe Moloto.

The good news is that Sassa has launched an online booking system and it will be piloted in the Western Cape.

Refilwe talks to Abraham Mahlangu, the regional executive manager for the Western Cape about the new pilot.

The process of undergoing a medical assessment in order to qualify for a disability grant was cumbersome.

Before this people would have had to visit the Sassa offices three or four times. Abraham Mahlangu, Regional executive manager - Sassa Western Cape

This new system will enable the applicant to only have to visit the Sassa office once the outcome has been given, he explains.

These applications enable our beneficiaries to log onto our website...and apply to book for medical assessment. Abraham Mahlangu, Regional executive manager - Sassa Western Cape

Listen to the interview below: