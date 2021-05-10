WC farmers urged to be vigilant after bird flu hits chicken farm in Worcester





A bird flu outbreak was first detected in Gauteng last month where at least two farms in the East Rand have been affected.

The affected farm in Worcester is under quarantine, and the process of humanely culling the affected chickens is underway.

The Western Cape government says the culling of infected birds is the current practice in most regions of the world.

The provincial government has urged the public and the agricultural sector to help prevent the spread of this disease, which could threaten South Africa's poultry industry.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a viral respiratory disease of birds spread by direct contact between healthy and infected birds or through indirect contact with contaminated equipment or other materials.

The virus is present in the faeces of infected birds and discharges from their noses, mouth and eyes.

Domestic birds can be infected through faecal contamination of the environment from wild birds or by indirect contact with infected poultry on other premises.

Farmers and poultry producers are asked to be vigilant in their biosecurity measures to prevent potential virus introduction from wild birds or their faeces.

Sick or dead birds - both wild birds and poultry - can be reported to Chief State Veterinarian, Dr. Lesley van Helden on 021 808 5017 or Lesleyvh@elsenburg.com.