Embarrassment for UK royals as prince accused of 'selling access' to Kremlin





A member of the British royal family has allegedly been caught on tape offering access to the Kremlin in return for cash.

A Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation has revealed that Prince Michael of Kent was attempting to profit from his royal status.

The Queen's cousin was filmed in conversation with two undercover reporters posing as executives from a fictitious South Korean company claiming to be seeking favours from Russia.

During the Zoom meeting, the prince claimed he would be able to use his links to Vladimir Putin's regime to make representations on behalf of the company.

According to The Times report, the royal estimated he could charge clients approximately £50,000 for a five-day trip to Russia.

According to the BBC, the Prince's office has denied his having a 'special relationship' with Russia.

The scandal is the latest to hit the British royal family since Oprah Winfrey's interview explosive tell-all interview with Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex in March.

During that interview, filmed at the pair's home in California, the couple made a number of potentially damaging claims in respect of senior members of the royal family, including allegations of racism.

Last year, the Queen's third child, Prince Andrew was forced to step back from his royal duties over his association with the convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

