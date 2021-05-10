Western Cape to receive total of 395,600 vaccines by the end of May





Phase 2 of the vaccine programme is scheduled to start next week Monday (17 May 2021) with a focus on those over 60 years of age.

The Western Cape government says Phase 2 will overlap with the mop-up of healthcare workers who have not been vaccinated as part of the Sisonke programme.

Pfizer vaccines will be used for the remaining healthcare workers in Phase 1b and for the start of Phase 2 targeting people who 60 years or older).

Premier Alan Winde says this programme will gain momentum by the end of May, as the Johnson & Johnson vaccines become available.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Winde outlined the planned vaccine distribution in the province for the month.

By May, officials anticipate the receipt of 260,000 of the single-dose J&J vaccine and 135,600 of the two-dose Pfizer to provide a total of 395,600 vaccines.

The Western Cape will get a total of four weekly deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine and one tranche of the J&J vaccine this month.

Winde says the initial vaccine stock will be used for the balance of the health care workers and will also be used through a mobile or outreach service to old age homes.

Here are the key dates:

First batch of 33,900 Pfizer doses delivered on 2 May to be distributed to the Western Cape from 15 May to commence phase 1b and phase 2 vaccination on 17 May.

Second batch of 33,900 Pfizer doses delivered on 9 May to be distributed to the Western Cape from 21 May.

Third batch of 33,900 Pfizer doses delivered on 16 May and 260,000 doses of the released J&J vaccines to be distributed from 28 May.

Fourth tranche of 33,900 Pfizer doses delivered on 25 May and will be distributed from 5 June.

According to the premier, there are almost 5,000 vaccinators registered for training in the Western Cape, of which 2,891 have already completed their training.

To date, 68,222 of the 90,840 doses for healthcare workers have been administered.

It's anticipated that the Western Cape will cover more than 60% of health care workers with the limited doses being received via the Sisonke implementation study.

Health officials aim to conclude the Sisonke programme by 15 May 2021, with possible spill-over to the week of 17 May 2021 when Phase 1b and Phase 2 starts.