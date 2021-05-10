Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC?
The much anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the African National Congress (ANC) began on Saturday and is set to wrap up sometime on Monday.
Lester Kiewit talks to Tshidi Madia, who has been reporting closely on the ANC battles.
Is the ANC on the verge of a split, asks Lester?
This would not be the first time with the UDM and Cope being examples of historical past breakaways from the party, but so far another split remains at the level of speculation.
But over the weekend Twitter was flooded with leaked audio clips from the NEC meeting going public, and the suspended secretary general Ace Magashule being booted out of the Zoom ANC NEC meeting, though he remains defiant.
I think the difficulty for someone like Ace Magashule is, for instance, is that the ANC is a massive infrastructure in and of itself. It is a massive patronage network.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
What Ace Magashule is experiencing now is a person on the back foot for the first time....that man has been in charge since 1992. I am not too sure that he knows how to navigate it as yet, but I do know from conversations with him, he is not willing to back down. He is willing to fight.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
Madia says perhaps that fight will lead to a splinter party, but those within the RET (Radical Economic Transformation) faction have informed her they are not ready for that.
I can also tell you that there is the other grouping that has warned that there is an organisation within an organisation that is adamant that between former president Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule, RET forces - and retired general, Maomela Motau, who has been trying to reposition the ANC from the outside - something is brewing.Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to Tshidi Madia's insights into the ANC in the audio below:
Listen to some of the audio clips leaked from the NEC meeting where Thabo Mbeki himself asks the question, is there still an organistion called the ANC?
