Obama family's beloved dog Bo dies after battle with cancer





During his presidency in the United States, Barack Obama and his family were given the male Portuguese Water Dog as a gift. Bo was occasionally called "First Dog" it is reported and was later joined by Sunny, a female Portuguese Water Dog.

He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. pic.twitter.com/1x4VOMsLGR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—Bo—after a battle with cancer. We are grateful for the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us. pic.twitter.com/zOk3SPABsT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 8, 2021

