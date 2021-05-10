WC cops seize drugs worth R13m in three major busts





Western Cape police executed three major busts on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

On Tuesday 4 May, heroin, crystal meth, and cocaine worth R5.4 million were confiscated in the West Coast town of Vredendal.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the consignment of drugs was destined for Cape Town.

Two men and a woman aged 32, 33, and 39 appeared in court on charges of dealing and possession of drugs.

On Wednesday 5 May, two separate police operations were conducted.

In the first bust, 30,000 mandrax tablets and 0,435 kg of crystal meth were seized from two storage facilities in Westlake and Noordhoek.

A 33-year-old suspect who was arrested has since appeared in court in Wynberg. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R2.1 million.

On the same day, authorities bust a dagga cultivating lab in Kraaifontein and arrested two people.

The value of the confiscated drugs is R5.4 million. Cash to the value of R56,000 and rounds of ammunition were also seized in the house that is also used as a karate studio.

Western Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile says the busts have made a dent to the illicit drug trade in the province.

#sapsWC On Wednesday, 05 May 2021, police from National Intervention Unit pounced on two storage facilities in Westlake and Noordhoek in Cape Town where they seized 30 000 mandrax tablets and 0,435 kg of crystal meth. #DrugsOffTheStreets NPhttps://t.co/WiUv5SC5dP pic.twitter.com/R3hehX7RKK — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 9, 2021

#sapsWC Lockdown II forces deployed in Cape Town on Wednesday evening, 05 May 2021, pounced on a residence in Windsor, Kraaifontein where they discovered a dagga cultivating lab. The value of the confiscated drugs is R5, 4 million. #DrugsOffTheStreets NPhttps://t.co/WiUv5SC5dP pic.twitter.com/i4ozTNjmjw — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 9, 2021