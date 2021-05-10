Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
How Effective is the Health Departments Covid Tracking App
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:50
European Football clubs lose sponsorships over ESL Row
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira
Today at 16:05
Cause for concern? Covid 19 Thirdwave
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
2 Kingpins in court over Lawyer William Booth's Attempted Assassination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:55
Western Cape Vaccination Drive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:05
ANC NEC Meeting Analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 17:20
"Citizen science" Widening the network of contributors to science
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glynis Joy Humphrey
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
18-year-old author pens book during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Darius Thabane
Latest Local
Reality star Mike Bolhuis defends hardline approach to dealing with criminals Crime investigator and security specialist Mike Bolhuis is the star of the Kyknet reality show 'Bolhuis' 10 May 2021 1:55 PM
'It's bigger than absent fathers, SA needs more positive male role models' The founder of a mentorship programme for young boys without fathers says more South African men need to step up and be positive m... 10 May 2021 1:44 PM
WC cops seize drugs worth R13m in three major busts Mandrax and tik worth over R2 million were seized in the Cape Town suburbs of Westlake and Noordhoek during one of three major pol... 10 May 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
ANC not happy about Zoom NEC leaks, threatens legal action 'NEC decided to go virtual and that has resulted in tons and tons of leaks,' reports political journalist Tshidi Madia. 10 May 2021 12:44 PM
Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC? Lester Kiewit talks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the latest explosive ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 11:16 AM
How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system. 10 May 2021 9:25 AM
View all Politics
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Golden Arrow tests viability of fully electric fleet Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke Beyer. 7 May 2021 10:34 AM
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
View all Business
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived He was a keen sportsman, a kickboxing champ his whole life but one fateful night changed everything and left him paralysed. 8 May 2021 9:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
Obama family's beloved dog Bo dies after battle with cancer Many social media followers of Barack and Michelle Obama expressed condolences on the loss of their beloved Portuguese Water Dog. 10 May 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay? Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies. 7 May 2021 12:01 PM
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
View all Opinion
Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris.

China is under fire from Nasa ( National Aeronautics and Space Administration) after debris from one of its rockets crashed into the Indian Ocean close to the Maldives on Saturday night.

The out-of-control rocket, which was launched on 29 April and weighs about 20 000 kilograms, had launched a piece of a new Chinese space station, but was then left to hurtle through space.

The US Space Agency subsequently issued a statement accusing China of 'failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris'.

While NASA administrator Bill Nelson added, “Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations."

Speaking to Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit, Dr Pieter Kotze says Nasa has specific radars which track space debris, but in this instance parts of the rocket had begun 'tumbling' making its re-entry to the earth's atmosphere unpredictable.

You don't know when it's going to enter, you don't know where it's going to enter...

Dr Pieter Kotze, Centre for Space Research - North-West University

It was only about five hours before the time that they had a rough idea where it would fall.

Dr Pieter Kotze, Centre for Space Research - North-West University

Luckily, the debris from the Chinese rocket is believed to have plunged into the sea, but Kotze admits it could have been a different story altogether had the debris fallen on land.

People who launch these satellites should take responsibility for their actions, but space law is notoriously complex.

Dr Pieter Kotze, Centre for Space Research - North-West University

Kotze says it is very difficult for injured parties to recover for their damages.

Current space laws do not really address issues and liabilities relating to space debris.

Dr Pieter Kotze, Centre for Space Research - North-West University

Listen to the full conversation below:




How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works

10 May 2021 9:25 AM

Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system.

