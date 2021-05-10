Streaming issues? Report here
ANC not happy about Zoom NEC leaks, threatens legal action

10 May 2021 12:44 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
ANC NEC

'NEC decided to go virtual and that has resulted in tons and tons of leaks,' reports political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Mandy Wiener talks to Eyewitness News Senior Political Journalist Tshidi Madia.

Madia says the ANC debated whether to go to the usual St George's Hotel, the venue of most ANC meetings, to ward off possible leaks but decide in times of the Covid-19 pandemic this was not possible.

RELATED: Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC?

They decided to go virtual and what that has done, is resulted in tons and tons of leaks.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

The ANC NEC is considering taking legal action regarding the leaks on social media.

One has to ask the question, why does the ANC feel it has to take such drastic action? it feels like they are monitoring children.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Often when they have the meetings physically, they actually lock their phones away in little lockers, so I am asking myself, what kind of leadership is this that they have to be dealt with like children? And then when they don't listen they have to be threatened with legal action.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

She says the threats may well be working as her usual sources within the NEC are no longer speaking.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo says the unraveling of the ANC is unprecedented and is of colossal proportions.

This was the writing on the wall. We knew that this was coming but we just did not know how deep the fight is going to go.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Listen to the analysis in the audio below:




10 May 2021 12:44 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
ANC NEC

