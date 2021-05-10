'It's bigger than absent fathers, SA needs more positive male role models'
Statistics show that more than 60% of children in South Africa grow up without a father.
That number may be much higher in reality, according to Jaco van Schalkwyk, the founder of the mentorship project The Character Company.
RELATED: Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother
Van Schalkwyk says the phenomenon of absent fathers is only one aspect of the problem that's plaguing South Africa's society.
He says that not enough male figures are willing to step up and be positive influences and mentors for young children, especially boys.
Our experience is that it's probably four out of five boys who do not have a positive male role model in their life... It really should be their dad, but there are not enough dads around to do that.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
I think the problem is bigger than absent fathers, I think at this stage.... men in South Africa know this...we live in an unfathered and unmentored society.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
As men in this country, we have the ability to fix this. We have the ability to start pitching up and being there and we don't. I think that's becoming more of a bigger challenge.Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company
At the same time, journalist and author Julian Jansen says absent fathers are a major catalyst for some of the social problems in South Africa.
Jansen, who wrote the book Seuns Sonder Pa's, says there is a relationship between fatherlessness and poverty, educational outcomes, and criminal behaviour.
As a former teacher, I experienced first-hand the impact of an absent father on boys, especially.Julian Jansen, journalist and author
Poverty plays a very big role in absent fathers but also there's a historical relevance and cause... for example in black communities it is much higher than 60% and in coloured communities, it's about 47% absence of fathers. For the Indian and white population, it's around 15% to 17%.Julian Jansen, journalist and author
Listen to the in-depth discussion on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
Reality star Mike Bolhuis defends hardline approach to dealing with criminals
Crime investigator and security specialist Mike Bolhuis is the star of the Kyknet reality show 'Bolhuis'Read More
WC cops seize drugs worth R13m in three major busts
Mandrax and tik worth over R2 million were seized in the Cape Town suburbs of Westlake and Noordhoek during one of three major police raids.Read More
Should SA ban travel from India in light of new Covid-19 variant?
The NICD confirmed this weekend that four cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been discovered in South Africa.Read More
Western Cape to receive total of 395,600 vaccines by the end of May
The Western Cape will receive a total of 395,600 vaccines this month as the remaining healthcare workers are inoculated and Phase 2 of the rollout begins.Read More
WC farmers urged to be vigilant after bird flu hits chicken farm in Worcester
A poultry farm in the Worcester area is under quarantine after its chickens tested positive for bird flu.Read More
How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works
Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system.Read More
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée
A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.Read More
'In certain affluent areas of Cape Town metro positivity rate going above 5%'
The WC Health Dept is keeping a close watch on this marker, says HOD Dr Keith Cloete.Read More
SA third Covid wave coming? Average 20% rise of cases in 20 districts
The variant identified in the UK has begun community spread in SA, says Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan.Read More
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery
Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery.Read More