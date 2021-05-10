Streaming issues? Report here
How Effective is the Health Departments Covid Tracking App
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
European Football clubs lose sponsorships over ESL Row
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira
Cause for concern? Covid 19 Thirdwave
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
2 Kingpins in court over Lawyer William Booth's Attempted Assassination
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Western Cape Vaccination Drive
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
ANC NEC Meeting Analysis
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
"Citizen science" Widening the network of contributors to science
Guests
Glynis Joy Humphrey
Rapid Fire
18-year-old author pens book during lockdown
Guests
Darius Thabane
'It's bigger than absent fathers, SA needs more positive male role models'

10 May 2021 1:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Children
Parenting
absent fathers
boys
single parents
single moms
father
fatherlessness
mentors
male role models

The founder of a mentorship programme for young boys without fathers says more South African men need to step up and be positive male role models in society.

Statistics show that more than 60% of children in South Africa grow up without a father.

That number may be much higher in reality, according to Jaco van Schalkwyk, the founder of the mentorship project The Character Company.

RELATED: Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother

Van Schalkwyk says the phenomenon of absent fathers is only one aspect of the problem that's plaguing South Africa's society.

He says that not enough male figures are willing to step up and be positive influences and mentors for young children, especially boys.

Our experience is that it's probably four out of five boys who do not have a positive male role model in their life... It really should be their dad, but there are not enough dads around to do that.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company

I think the problem is bigger than absent fathers, I think at this stage.... men in South Africa know this...we live in an unfathered and unmentored society.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company

As men in this country, we have the ability to fix this. We have the ability to start pitching up and being there and we don't. I think that's becoming more of a bigger challenge.

Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company

At the same time, journalist and author Julian Jansen says absent fathers are a major catalyst for some of the social problems in South Africa.

Jansen, who wrote the book Seuns Sonder Pa's, says there is a relationship between fatherlessness and poverty, educational outcomes, and criminal behaviour.

As a former teacher, I experienced first-hand the impact of an absent father on boys, especially.

Julian Jansen, journalist and author

Poverty plays a very big role in absent fathers but also there's a historical relevance and cause... for example in black communities it is much higher than 60% and in coloured communities, it's about 47% absence of fathers. For the Indian and white population, it's around 15% to 17%.

Julian Jansen, journalist and author

Listen to the in-depth discussion on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:




Children
Parenting
absent fathers
boys
single parents
single moms
father
fatherlessness
mentors
male role models

