'It's bigger than absent fathers, SA needs more positive male role models'





Statistics show that more than 60% of children in South Africa grow up without a father.

That number may be much higher in reality, according to Jaco van Schalkwyk, the founder of the mentorship project The Character Company.

Van Schalkwyk says the phenomenon of absent fathers is only one aspect of the problem that's plaguing South Africa's society.

He says that not enough male figures are willing to step up and be positive influences and mentors for young children, especially boys.

Our experience is that it's probably four out of five boys who do not have a positive male role model in their life... It really should be their dad, but there are not enough dads around to do that. Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company

I think the problem is bigger than absent fathers, I think at this stage.... men in South Africa know this...we live in an unfathered and unmentored society. Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company

As men in this country, we have the ability to fix this. We have the ability to start pitching up and being there and we don't. I think that's becoming more of a bigger challenge. Jaco van Schalkwyk, Founder - The Character Company

At the same time, journalist and author Julian Jansen says absent fathers are a major catalyst for some of the social problems in South Africa.

Jansen, who wrote the book Seuns Sonder Pa's, says there is a relationship between fatherlessness and poverty, educational outcomes, and criminal behaviour.

As a former teacher, I experienced first-hand the impact of an absent father on boys, especially. Julian Jansen, journalist and author

Poverty plays a very big role in absent fathers but also there's a historical relevance and cause... for example in black communities it is much higher than 60% and in coloured communities, it's about 47% absence of fathers. For the Indian and white population, it's around 15% to 17%. Julian Jansen, journalist and author

