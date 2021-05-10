Reality star Mike Bolhuis defends hardline approach to dealing with criminals
He's one of the country's leading crime investigators and security specialists and also the star of his own hugely popular reality TV show.
The star of Kyknet's 'Bolhius', Mike Bolhuis joined Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit on Monday to talk about the show, the scourge of organised crime in South Africa, and his no-nonsense tactics for dealing with substance abusers.
We deal with the worst of the worst cases...we take the guy who's about to murder his family.Mike Bolhuis, Crime Investigator and security specialist
We take those that are on the brink of death...they get locked up, completely isolated, but they get proper medical care.Mike Bolhuis, Crime Investigator and security specialist
Bolhuis says his strong-arm, hardline approach to drug abuse is necessary:
Believe you me, without fear, there will never be change.Mike Bolhuis, Crime Investigator and security specialist
Bolhuis revealed to Kiewit how he began a career in security and policing, explaining how even at school he was known as an 'interferer':
I saw a situation where some girls were in danger and I dealth with them [the perpetrators], obviously violently and I became known as a bit of a go-to guy.Mike Bolhuis, Crime Investigator and security specialist
Click below to watch Mike Bolhuis explaining the factors house-breakers consider when scoping out a property:
Click below to listen to the full conversation with crime investigator Mike Bolhuis:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MikeBolhuisOfficial/
