Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair
Professor Barry Schoub says South Africans should not be alarmed by the B.1.617.2 variant in South Africa.
Over the weekend, authorities confirmed that the Covid-19 variant first detected in India B.1.617.2 is in the country, with four confirmed cases.
It was also confirmed that another variant of concern, B.1.1.7 first detected in the UK, has also arrived here on home soil with 11 reported cases in SA.
Prof Schoub, who's a virologist and the chair of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, says that there is no need for panic.
The professor says new virus mutations and variants are inevitable.
He believes that the B.1.351 variant that has been prevalent in South Africa will still drive transmissions in the country because it "is the most problematic in terms of vaccine response".
According to Schoub, the variant first detected in India is not as resistant to vaccination and previous infections as the one found in SA.
He says South Africa's current vaccine stock of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will most likely be effective against the newly "imported" strains.
Obviously, it is a concern and we need to monitor it, but at the moment it's not really a cause for alarm at all.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
There has been evidence from in fact studies in India that this particular variant seems to be quite sensitive to... people who have had the infection that we call convalescent sera and... one of the early vaccines.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
The vaccines that we are using - Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer - are modified vaccines that produce a very powerful immune response... I think in all likelihood, the vaccines we're using will be effective against the B.1.617.2 variant from India.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
All these variants have to be monitored... The bottom line is that the B.1.351, our variant, is the one that is the most problematic in terms of vaccine response, but again those two vaccines that we are using do seem to be effective.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
These variants will keep arising. This is a virus that does mutate. It mutates quite regularly.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener:
