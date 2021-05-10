Local trail athletes attempt to break world record on Table Mountain
The rivals-turned-teammates are attempting to break the Guinness World Records vertical distance on foot in 20 hours on Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge.
The current record, held by 11 members of The Reek Challenge at Croagh Patrick in Murrisk, Ireland, stands at 18 086m, which is equivalent to 13 ascents.
Greyling and Calitz are aiming to complete 14 ascents before the day is over.
The duo was on their ninth ascent when they spoke to CapeTalk just before 3pm on Monday afternoon.
They will not have a full 24 hours to complete the challenge due to South Africa's curfew that begins at midnight.
Even so, they are confident that they are on track and can succeed.
"We are confident that if everything goes well and we have no injuries, that we will make it in 20 hours", Greyling tells CapeTalk.
Greyling and Calitz are raising awareness for Edunova, an NPO focused on the effective use of technology in disadvantaged schools throughout South Africa.
We are well on schedule for the record but it's getting harder. It's a very hot day and fatigue is kicking in. It's pretty tough.Christiaan Greyling
We are also raising awareness for Edunova, a charity that ensures kids get perfect technology for education in rural locations.Christiaan Greyling
Sometimes you feel like giving up but we appreciate all the support that we are getting... There's no way that we are going to stop.Christiaan Greyling
Check out Christiaan Greyling and AJ Calitz on their Instagram pages to see how it's going.
Listen to Christiaan Greyling on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/COk-kduJF28/
