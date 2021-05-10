Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies





Clicks will buy 25 Pick n Pay Pharmacies.

It will rebrand them as its own, taking its total to 632.

Clicks is buying Pick n Pay Pharmacies. © Cathy Yeulet/123rf

Clicks will retain all staff members.

The transaction remains dependent on approval by competition authorities.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.

The average margin in a controlled pharmacy… is 16% on average… They’re giving up absolutely nothing! … I guarantee this thing has lost money for years and years and years… Syd Vianello, retail analyst

They are acquiring 25 licenses… they are transferable… For Clicks, it’s about getting control of the licenses… Syd Vianello, retail analyst

Listen to the interview in the audio below.