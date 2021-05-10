Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Negativity around South Africa's Covid-19 alert app unjustified - tech expert Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband explains how the Covid-19 Alert app works and why it's not a "contact tracing app". 10 May 2021 5:04 PM
Local trail athletes attempt to break world record on Table Mountain South African trail running legends Christiaan Greyling and AJ Calitz started their world record attempt at 4 am on Monday and hop... 10 May 2021 4:16 PM
Local trail athletes attempt to break world record on Table Mountain South African trail running legends Christiaan Greyling and AJ Calitz started their world record attempt at 4 am on Monday and hop... 10 May 2021 4:16 PM
View all Local
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
ANC not happy about Zoom NEC leaks, threatens legal action 'NEC decided to go virtual and that has resulted in tons and tons of leaks,' reports political journalist Tshidi Madia. 10 May 2021 12:44 PM
Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC? Lester Kiewit talks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the latest explosive ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 11:16 AM
View all Politics
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
Why South Africa's rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Business
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
Darren Thomas was shot and stabbed in a house robbery but miraculously survived He was a keen sportsman, a kickboxing champ his whole life but one fateful night changed everything and left him paralysed. 8 May 2021 9:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world's richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
Obama family's beloved dog Bo dies after battle with cancer Many social media followers of Barack and Michelle Obama expressed condolences on the loss of their beloved Portuguese Water Dog. 10 May 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
10 May 2021 7:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a guest to review a new or trending business book.

This week Ian Mann (he’s a regular business book reviewer and the MD at Gateways Business Consultants) spoke about “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” by Adam Grant.

Description by Estoril Books:

Intelligence is usually seen as the ability to think and learn, but in a rapidly changing world, the most crucial skill may be the ability to rethink and unlearn.

Recent global and political changes have forced many of us to re-evaluate our opinions and decisions.

Yet we often still favour the comfort of conviction over the discomfort of doubt and prefer opinions that make us feel good, instead of ideas that make us think hard.

Intelligence is no cure, and can even be a curse.

The brighter we are, the blinder we can become to our own limitations.

Adam Grant – Wharton’s top-rated professor and number one bestselling author – offers bold ideas and rigorous evidence to show how we can embrace the joy of being wrong, encourage others to rethink topics as wide-ranging as abortion and climate change, and build schools, workplaces, and communities of lifelong learners.

You’ll learn how an international debate champion wins arguments, a Black musician persuades white supremacists to abandon hate, and how a vaccine whisperer convinces anti-vaxxers to immunize their children.

“Think Again” is an invitation to let go of stale opinions and prize mental flexibility, humility, and curiosity over foolish consistency.

If knowledge is power, knowing what you don’t know is wisdom.

Recently published business book reviews:




Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party

23 March 2021 8:47 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

9 February 2021 3:00 PM

The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

