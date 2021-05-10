Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a guest to review a new or trending business book.
This week Ian Mann (he’s a regular business book reviewer and the MD at Gateways Business Consultants) spoke about “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” by Adam Grant.
Description by Estoril Books:
Intelligence is usually seen as the ability to think and learn, but in a rapidly changing world, the most crucial skill may be the ability to rethink and unlearn.
Recent global and political changes have forced many of us to re-evaluate our opinions and decisions.
Yet we often still favour the comfort of conviction over the discomfort of doubt and prefer opinions that make us feel good, instead of ideas that make us think hard.
Intelligence is no cure, and can even be a curse.
The brighter we are, the blinder we can become to our own limitations.
Adam Grant – Wharton’s top-rated professor and number one bestselling author – offers bold ideas and rigorous evidence to show how we can embrace the joy of being wrong, encourage others to rethink topics as wide-ranging as abortion and climate change, and build schools, workplaces, and communities of lifelong learners.
You’ll learn how an international debate champion wins arguments, a Black musician persuades white supremacists to abandon hate, and how a vaccine whisperer convinces anti-vaxxers to immunize their children.
“Think Again” is an invitation to let go of stale opinions and prize mental flexibility, humility, and curiosity over foolish consistency.
If knowledge is power, knowing what you don’t know is wisdom.
Scroll down to listen to the review.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164136648_pro-vax-or-anti-vax-symbol-doctor-turns-a-cube-changes-words-anti-vax-to-pro-vax-.html?vti=nshw77vconhgd4ofjz-1-4
