Negativity around South Africa's Covid-19 alert app unjustified - tech expert





Tech journalist Jan Vermeulen says the Covid-19 Alert app does not collect any personal data from users and cannot track people's locations.

The app is not a contact tracing app, it's merely an exposure notification app.

Rather than relying on GPS tracking, the app uses Bluetooth technology to let people know if they have been in close proximity with someone who has Covid-19.

RELATED: Covid-19 alert app: Here's why SA government isn't using the app to 'spy' on you

Users of the app remain anonymous, Vermuelen adds.

Despite its usefulness, Vermuelen believes that the app is not being widely used in South Africa due to government mistrust which is being fueled by some prominent media personalites online.

"People should be more concerned about Facebook on their phones rather than this Covid-19 alert app", he tells CapeTalk.

This app requests fewer permissions than a favourite app in South Africa... EskomSePush... EskomSePush requires more permissions than the Covid-19 alert app does. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large - MyBroadband.co.za

The Covid-19 doesn't actually physically track your location. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large - MyBroadband.co.za

I'm usually quite a staunch critic, but in this case, the negativity around the app is unjustified. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large - MyBroadband.co.za

There's a lot of concerns over the privacy implications... for fearing of [the government] spying on people. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large - MyBroadband.co.za

We're in a situation where we have a very useful electronic tool to manage Covid-19 exposure in the country but and no one is using it because of mistrust of our government. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large - MyBroadband.co.za

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: