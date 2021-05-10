From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central





In November 2020, Google dropped R2.2 billion on an undersea fibre optics cable in Cape Town that will provide high-speed internet to the rest of South Africa.

“Google’s deal is a great one,” said Wesgro CEO Tim Harris at the time.

“A major infrastructure play; the new cable will land at Melkbosstrand.”

“This announcement by Google shores up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub.”

Last month, Amazon announced it is building its African headquarters in Cape Town.

The e-commerce behemoth already services North America, the UK, and Germany from Cape Town.

In 2020, tech start-ups in Cape Town received R1.2 billion in investments, according to Wesgro.

Cape Town is already home to tech heavyweights such as Naspers and Takealot.

“The Cape Town-Stellenbosch corridor contains 450 tech firms employing more than 40 000 people, making the ecosystem bigger than Nairobi and Lagos combined,” says Wesgro.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Harris.

We compare well… strong infrastructure and institutions… Cape Town is the most competitive part of the South African economy to invest in… Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Crucial for tech companies is a strong supply of skills… and the ability to attract international talent. The destination appeal of Cape Town... It’s far easier to convince expats to relocate to Cape Town than many other places on the Continent... Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Companies want to be part of the largest ecosystems. Size matters, and we’ve got it… We’re only just beginning… Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

