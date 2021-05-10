Streaming issues? Report here
Over R500k raised to bring home body of South African student who died in China

10 May 2021 5:59 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
repatriation
crowd-funding
Kgothatso Mdunana

The crowd-funding campaign to repatriate the body of SA student Kgothatso Mdunana, who fell to her death in China, has surpassed its target.

More than R545,000 has been raised towards the effort to bring back the remains of the 24-year-old student who died under mysterious circumstances at the end of April.

Kgothatso Mdunana was studying civil engineering at Shandong University and was in the final year of her studies.

She apparently fell out of the window of a friend's flat on the 13th floor.

The family has been told that she travelled 15 hours from Shandong by train to Hangzhou province to meet up with a friend who none of them knew, according to Eyewitness News.

RELATED: South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances

Her family created a crowd-funding campaign online in a desperate attempt to raise the R350,000 needed to repatriate her body for burial, which they did not have.

The money that has been raised so far has exceeded the initial target by over R190,000 and counting.

The circumstances surrounding Mdunana's death remain unclear but an investigation is underway.

WATCH: After daughter’s mystery death in China, family pleas for help with repatriation




