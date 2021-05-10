Over R500k raised to bring home body of South African student who died in China
More than R545,000 has been raised towards the effort to bring back the remains of the 24-year-old student who died under mysterious circumstances at the end of April.
Kgothatso Mdunana was studying civil engineering at Shandong University and was in the final year of her studies.
She apparently fell out of the window of a friend's flat on the 13th floor.
The family has been told that she travelled 15 hours from Shandong by train to Hangzhou province to meet up with a friend who none of them knew, according to Eyewitness News.
RELATED: South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances
Her family created a crowd-funding campaign online in a desperate attempt to raise the R350,000 needed to repatriate her body for burial, which they did not have.
The money that has been raised so far has exceeded the initial target by over R190,000 and counting.
The circumstances surrounding Mdunana's death remain unclear but an investigation is underway.
WATCH: After daughter’s mystery death in China, family pleas for help with repatriation
More from Local
Negativity around South Africa's Covid-19 alert app unjustified - tech expert
Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband explains how the Covid-19 Alert app works and why it's not a "contact tracing app".Read More
Local trail athletes attempt to break world record on Table Mountain
South African trail running legends Christiaan Greyling and AJ Calitz started their world record attempt at 4 am on Monday and hope to finish before midnight.Read More
Reality star Mike Bolhuis defends hardline approach to dealing with criminals
Crime investigator and security specialist Mike Bolhuis is the star of the Kyknet reality show 'Bolhuis'Read More
'It's bigger than absent fathers, SA needs more positive male role models'
The founder of a mentorship programme for young boys without fathers says more South African men need to step up and be positive male role models in society.Read More
WC cops seize drugs worth R13m in three major busts
Mandrax and tik worth over R2 million were seized in the Cape Town suburbs of Westlake and Noordhoek during one of three major police raids.Read More
Should SA ban travel from India in light of new Covid-19 variant?
The NICD confirmed this weekend that four cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been discovered in South Africa.Read More
Western Cape to receive total of 395,600 vaccines by the end of May
The Western Cape will receive a total of 395,600 vaccines this month as the remaining healthcare workers are inoculated and Phase 2 of the rollout begins.Read More
WC farmers urged to be vigilant after bird flu hits chicken farm in Worcester
A poultry farm in the Worcester area is under quarantine after its chickens tested positive for bird flu.Read More
How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works
Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system.Read More
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée
A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.Read More