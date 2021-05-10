Streaming issues? Report here
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'

10 May 2021 6:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Wits
ANC factions
Politics
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Lumkile Mondi
ANC factionalism
Ace Magashue
Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.

Ructions in the African National Congress (ANC) are affecting the South African economy.

FILE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and party secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: Eyewitness News.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.

It’s the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd… those that are still inside… are lying low…

Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

We’re seeing very positive signals… It’s upon citizens to rally behind him [Ramaphosa]. In return, our president must… reshuffle his cabinet…

Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

The country, politically, is going to be in turmoil for a long time…

Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
