'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision'





What is already unfolding is that Ace has been pushed and the idea as far as the ANC NEC is concerned is to rally behind this decision. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

This will require an escalation of measures against the suspended secretary-general due to his retaliatory behaviour over the past week, says Mathekga.

I am not surprised they are saying he should apologise. This is in a way to try to manage him, to even try to delegitimise him because he is now acting outside of the structures. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

He may face even harsher measures, says Matshekga.

Some are even considering expulsion. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

He believes the ANC NEC is making an effort to be balanced in the treatment of Magashule.

It is not just an ordinary apology. It will amount to humiliation. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

But, he notes, it remains a delicate balance for the NEC as treating Magashule too harshly may see pushback from the branches.

Regarding the step aside policy, he says the Magashule example was a move to set a precedent, and the list will grow.

Listen to the insightful interview with Political Analyst Ralph Mathekga in the audio below: