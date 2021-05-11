Streaming issues? Report here
The next step is to strike says Cosatu as public sector wage talks hit deadlock

11 May 2021 8:55 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Cosatu
PSA
public sector wage negotiations

What's the next step for Cosatu asks Refilwe Moloto as the union is deadlocked with government over public sector wage increases.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says strike action remains a 'regrettable' possibility if government refuses to make a wage offer to public sector workers beyond its current zero percent.

Speaking to Breakfast with Refilwe on Cape Talk on Tuesday the trade union's Mugwena Maluleke said that "the clock is ticking".

Wage talks remain deadlocked despite negotiations take place late into Monday night.

Workers are demanding a 7% wage increase.

Maluleke says the impasse has now been subjected to a 'deadlock breaking mechanism' facilitated by an independent facilitator.

We have given the facilitation only ten days from Friday, so we are counting days and then the clock is ticking.

Mugwena Maluleke, Chief negotiator for public sector unions - Cosatu

The government has been requesting some time off to go and seek a mandate in terms of how they can change from zero percent...

Mugwena Maluleke, Chief negotiator for public sector unions - Cosatu

Maluleke says a refusal by government to budge on its current position would force workers to down tools.

The next step would be one that is very regrettable for the people of our country who are relying on our services.

Mugwena Maluleke, Chief negotiator for public sector unions - Cosatu

Public sector workers did not get their increases last year, despite the fact there was an increase that was signed.

Mugwena Maluleke, Chief negotiator for public sector unions - Cosatu

What's the next step for Cosatu as the union is deadlocked with government over public sector wage increases? Listen to the full interview from Breakfast with Refilwe below:




