'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Polyandry could be recognised in SA soon
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elizabeth Retief
Today at 10:08
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:33
The murder of Yolandi Botes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
wendy pascoe
Today at 11:05
A new generation of young teachers. A golden opportunity, or a distraction?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ella Mokgalane, CEO of The South African Council for Educators
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
William Sezoe
Today at 13:07
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shanaaz Allie
Councilor Bongile Ngcani
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Parenting a child with Autism
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Kachtan
Robyn Kachtan alternative
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The next step is to strike says Cosatu as public sector wage talks hit deadlock What's the next step for Cosatu asks Refilwe Moloto as the union is deadlocked with government over public sector wage increases. 11 May 2021 8:55 AM
Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man Rehoming Collective's Carlos Mesquita explains why they gave refuge to Table Mountain fire suspect charged with infringing by-law. 11 May 2021 6:42 AM
Over R500k raised to bring home body of South African student who died in China The crowd-funding campaign to repatriate the body of SA student Kgothatso Mdunana, who fell to her death in China, has surpassed i... 10 May 2021 5:59 PM
View all Local
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscape 11 May 2021 7:52 AM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours. 8 May 2021 7:46 AM
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 7 May 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem'

11 May 2021 9:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gaza
Israel

Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem.

On Monday, Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza after Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets towards Jerusalem from Gaza.

Tensions have been mounting in Jerusalem in the past few days as clashes have been taking place at the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque. What has led up to these clashes?

The flare-up has been triggered by attempts to evict Palestinian families from East Jerusalem to make way for Jewish settlers, evictions that Palestinians argue have been happening for several decades.

There have been rulings regarding these evictions in the Israeli courts but the removals continue.

The international community is calling for all sides to de-escalate, reports Deutsche Welle, but the violence continued late into the night.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre

We are in a very dangerous time, as escalated last night saw the shelling of Gaza and about 27 people is the latest I have heard that were killed, including 9 children. So deescalating from that is not going to be easy.

Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre

He says de-escalation of violence must happen but it will not be easy.

Regarding the roots of the current protest, Jennah says the situation in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah, as well as other neighbourhoods, goes back many decades.

The Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood is partly people for whom the homes have been in the families for many, many generations, and others who were removed by the Israeli State in 1967 when Israel took over Jerusalem.

Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre

The families removed in 1967 ended up in areas such as Sheikh Jarrah, he explains.

In a sense, they ended up as refugees in Sheikh Jarrah and have been living there for 40 to 50 years.

Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre

The Israeli settlers have decided they want to take over these homes, which is part of a broader Israeli policy in a sense, to ethnically cleanse Jerusalem of its Palestinian and to resettle it with only Jews.

Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre

In terms of International Law, all of these Israeli settlements are illegal, including the 2000 settlers in Jerusalem.

Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre

Israeli settlers would move into these neighbourhoods and take over these houses and kick out the residents.

Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre

Jennbah says these evictions began again two weeks ago and Israeli security forces moved in to suppress the protests that followed.

That suppression of protests expanded this weekend into the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Na'eem Jennah, the Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre

Listen to a Deutsche Welle recap of events and the interview with Na'eem Jennah in the audio below:




11 May 2021 9:26 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Gaza
Israel

More from World

Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair

10 May 2021 2:54 PM

The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccines than the variant dominant in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!?

10 May 2021 12:51 PM

Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Obama family's beloved dog Bo dies after battle with cancer

10 May 2021 11:43 AM

Many social media followers of Barack and Michelle Obama expressed condolences on the loss of their beloved Portuguese Water Dog.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should SA ban travel from India in light of new Covid-19 variant?

10 May 2021 11:33 AM

The NICD confirmed this weekend that four cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been discovered in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Embarrassment for UK royals as prince accused of 'selling access' to Kremlin

10 May 2021 10:33 AM

The Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent is accused of attempting to use his royal status for profit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances

7 May 2021 3:06 PM

Kgothatso Mdunana (24) was studying civil engineering at Shandong University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chinese rocket to plunge back to Earth on the weekend – nobody knows where

7 May 2021 2:15 PM

"The Chinese space agency was negligent," says astronomer Dr. Daniel Cunnama. "It can hit anywhere."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling

6 May 2021 8:30 PM

The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'

6 May 2021 6:57 PM

Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis?

6 May 2021 5:21 PM

A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision'

11 May 2021 7:52 AM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscape

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man

11 May 2021 6:42 AM

Rehoming Collective's Carlos Mesquita explains why they gave refuge to Table Mountain fire suspect charged with infringing by-law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'

10 May 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC not happy about Zoom NEC leaks, threatens legal action

10 May 2021 12:44 PM

'NEC decided to go virtual and that has resulted in tons and tons of leaks,' reports political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC?

10 May 2021 11:16 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the latest explosive ANC NEC meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works

10 May 2021 9:25 AM

Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Author Kim Heller urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege

8 May 2021 10:40 AM

The author of No White Lies says South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years

7 May 2021 1:48 PM

W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Some feel Ace Magashule should force his way into NEC meeting if not allowed'

7 May 2021 1:08 PM

"In Ace Magashule’s camp, there are people who feel he should force his way in if he’s not allowed," says Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt

6 May 2021 8:17 PM

Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision'

Politics

Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man

Local Politics

'In certain affluent areas of Cape Town metro positivity rate going above 5%'

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: Pfizer vaccines for elderly to be distributed to sites from tomorrow

11 May 2021 8:51 AM

State capture commission at a glance

11 May 2021 8:45 AM

Zondo to hear more evidence from Montana and Prasa head of legal he fired

11 May 2021 7:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA