Golden Arrow reassures passengers over Covid-19 safety protocols
A concerned bus passenger is demanding answers from Golden Arrow Bus Service after what she described as the 'scariest' journey on one of its buses at the weekend.
Wendy-Leigh contacted Cape Talk on Monday to voice her concerns about Covid-19 safety measures onboard the Plumstead to Salt River service on Saturday.
She said: "The driver just picked up passengers regardless of it already being filled with passengers standing from the back to the front. There were 6 people in front sitting on the step and standing against the door. They had to get out of the bus to let passengers out. This is a super spreader! Something needs to be done. Please help. We don't want to be like India."
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer of Golden Arrow responds to Wendy-Leigh's concerns and explains how Golden Arrow bus service is protecting its customers ahead of the imminent third wave of Covid-19.
It's understandable that people are worried.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
That bus can carry 95 passengers at a time and that whole trip - it's a hop-on hop-off trip - there were 93 passengers...it definitely wasn't overloaded.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
Under Level 1 lockdown regulations, buses are permitted to run at 100% capacity, but Dyke-Beyer says passengers are still required to socially distance as far as possible.
RELATED: SA third Covid wave coming? Average 20% rise of cases in 20 districts
People don't want to move to the back of the bus because they don't want to stand so they stay at the front, or they want to hop off, so they stay at the front.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
We'll be speaking to the driver because nobody should be sitting on the steps.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
RELATED: Should SA ban travel from India in light of new Covid-19 variant?
South Africa's Covid-19 numbers have been rising significantly in recent weeks, with the Health Department having announced 20 'districts of concern' where cases have risen by an average of 20% in the last two weeks.
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
