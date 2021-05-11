WC has around 750,000 elderly residents, but not enough sign-ups for jab - Winde
Premier Winde has been on a vaccination drive to encourage elderly residents to register for their vaccine ahead of the start of the Phase 2 rollout on Monday 17 May.
The Phase 2 rollout will begin with residents who are 60 years and older.
Winde and other provincial officials visited the Stellcare Centre in Stellenbosch and also went door-to-door in Cloetesville on Monday. to encourage residents 60 years and older to register for their vaccines.
The Western Cape government has been promoting its #LetsDoThis campaign, which is aimed at encouraging elderly residents to register for their vaccines.
RELATED: Western Cape to receive total of 395,600 vaccines by the end of May
Our big problem is that we've 750,000 people who live in our province over the age of 60... we were at 181,000 [registrations]... and after the registration drive we are probably getting close to 200,000.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
It's still a long way to go and we kick off with the vaccine programme next week Monday.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Vaccination registration is really important, that's why we've got this #LetsDoThis campaign.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
The province has called on all councillors to join the neighbourhood watches and community policing forums in their areas in a door-to-door campaign to bring awareness and encourage senior citizens register for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Old age homes, NGOs, volunteers, and other organisations have also been helping eligible citizens to register, Winde explains.
The premier says he may soon open vaccine registration for the next age band of people age 50 to 59.
Listen to Premier Alan Winde on CapeTalk:
