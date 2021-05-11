SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands
Polyandry is defined as a form of polygamy in which a woman has more than one husband while polygyny is a form of polygamy in which a man has more than one wife.
In South Africa, only polygyny is currently recognised where polygamous men can have many wives.
In a push to promote equality, the Department of Home Affairs recently published a landmark policy document calling for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage.
The department's Green Paper on Marriages states that the current marriage act is discriminatory and does not promote equality.
The Green Paper also puts forward proposals to recognise Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Rastafarian marriages.
Elizabeth Retief, a member of PolyamorySA, has welcomed the proposal as a move in the right direction.
According to Retief, the department’s proposals are a step closer towards the acceptance of non-monogamy in South Africa.
However, she explains that the laws are still focused on polyandry and polygyny, which are both forms of polygamous marriages.
Polygamous marriages are primarily based on traditional value systems, cultural beliefs, heteronormativity, and static gender roles, she argues.
Retief says greater advocacy is still needed for polyamorous relationships, which are more fluid, progressive, open, and accepting of different sexualities and gender identities.
It's high time this happened... and maybe eventually this will come around to polyamorous marriages because polygamy and polyamory are actually quite contradictory ways of life, while it actually might seem the same on the surface.Elizabeth Retief, Member of PolyamorySA
Any step in the direction of breaking away from this very strong idea that monogamy is the only way to have a relationship is a step in the right direction.Elizabeth Retief, Member of PolyamorySA
Marriage confers certain legal rights, advantages, and responsibilities.Elizabeth Retief, Member of PolyamorySA
People are a lot more understanding of cheating than they are of ethical non-monogamy.Elizabeth Retief, Member of PolyamorySA
Listen to the discussion on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54566510_polyandry-a-beautiful-woman-and-two-men-smiling-indoors.html?vti=m9dqm2g2ki8u59lnet-1-83
More from Local
Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised
The family of Kgothatso Mdunana is making the final arrangements to have her body returned to South Africa after receiving almost R600,000 in donations.Read More
Axed EC MEC Gomba 'frustrated' by delays to Mandela funeral corruption case
It's alleged Gomba and her co-accused tried to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of millions of rands.Read More
'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'
Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.Read More
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Does this Capetonian make the best koeksisters in the world?
Arno Arpin of Arpin's Koeksisters is known as the 'Koeksister King' and is credited with making the best koeksisters in the worldRead More
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy
"The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra.Read More
WC has around 750,000 elderly residents, but not enough sign-ups for jab - Winde
Premier Alan Winde says there are roughly 750,000 people over the age of 60 in the province but less than 200,000 have registered on the vaccination database.Read More
Golden Arrow reassures passengers over Covid-19 safety protocols
A listener contacted Cape Talk to voice her concerns about Covid-19 safety measures onboard a Golden Arrow bus last weekend.Read More
[UPDATE] They did it! Local trail athletes break world record on Table Mountain
SA trail running legends Christiaan Greyling and AJ Calitz have broken the world record for the greatest vertical distance on foot on Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge.Read More
The next step is to strike says Cosatu as public sector wage talks hit deadlock
What's the next step for Cosatu asks Refilwe Moloto as the union is deadlocked with government over public sector wage increases.Read More