Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane
Candice Johnson states clearly that residents understand Mallards are considered invasive species and the population needs to be managed. However, she believes the manner in which the operation was carried out was cruel and inhumane.
RELATED: Hysterical resident sees official culling ducks: 'It was humane' - SPCA
While Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham stated on CapeTalk that their monitors observed the culling and was satisfied that it was done as humanely as possible, Johnson says not all the facts were presented.
For example, while the SPCA claims the ducks were fed sedatives, but Johnson argues a vet report proves this is not true. She has a veterinary report from a duck they tried to save which states the bread was laced with an unidentifiable toxin
The manner in which the drugs were administered meant that native non-invasive birds like the water coot ate the laced bread and were removed by the officials.
SPCA and City officials on-site told residents they would test all ducks taken and return those who were not Mallards or Mallard hybrids.
Johnson says that in the Cape Argus article last week the SPCA was quoted stating that they had "rehabilitated and brought back ducks."
To date, Johnson says no indigenous water birds removed on the day of the cull have been returned.
She also describes how on the day of the cull the City of Cape Town staff picked the ducks up out by their wings and necks as seen in the photograph below.
The SPCA says ducks cannot drown, but Johnson says the vet report from the duck they tried to save, shows she had water in her lungs, proving she was drowning.
In addition, Johnson says her household was not notified of the culling time and date and so was not able to ensure that the family did not witness the disturbing event.
She says she received a notification dated the 25th Feb 2021 from the City of Cape town that culling would happen in March but no time or date was issued.
The police were later called on us for interfering and trying to save the animals from the cruelty they were experiencing. Please bear in mind that we were five ladies and one man and we were all unarmed, mostly in our pajamas still and in no way violent towards the workers.Candice Johnson, Resident - Welgevonden Estate
The police that were called showed up armed and in bulletproof vests. Totally unnecessary and overboard for the situation.Candice Johnson, Resident - Welgevonden Estate
The only birds still remaining from before the cull are a singular duck, a coot, and our grey farm goose, and both the native water coot and our domestic farm goose that lives on the dam ate the laced bread.Candice Johnson, Resident - Welgevonden Estate
Currently, all ducks that are now at Welgevonden flew in after the dam was cleared, she notes.
Read the veterinary report below:
More from Local
Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provinces in SA.Read More
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'
"The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky."Read More
Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue
Art director Fred Du Preez is responsible for creating the mysterious floating statue on the Black River which has captured the curiosity of Capetonians for years.Read More
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?
Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?Read More
Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised
The family of Kgothatso Mdunana is making the final arrangements to have her body returned to South Africa after receiving almost R600,000 in donations.Read More
Axed EC MEC Gomba 'frustrated' by delays to Mandela funeral corruption case
It's alleged Gomba and her co-accused tried to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of millions of rands.Read More
'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'
Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.Read More
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Does this Capetonian make the best koeksisters in the world?
Arno Arpin of Arpin's Koeksisters is known as the 'Koeksister King' and is credited with making the best koeksisters in the worldRead More
SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands
South Africa's government is considering a proposal for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage in the country.Read More
More from Politics
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem'
Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem.Read More
'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscapeRead More
Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man
Rehoming Collective's Carlos Mesquita explains why they gave refuge to Table Mountain fire suspect charged with infringing by-law.Read More
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.Read More
ANC not happy about Zoom NEC leaks, threatens legal action
'NEC decided to go virtual and that has resulted in tons and tons of leaks,' reports political journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC?
Lester Kiewit talks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the latest explosive ANC NEC meeting.Read More
How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works
Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system.Read More
Author Kim Heller urges white South Africans to talk honestly about privilege
The author of No White Lies says South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world.Read More
More rain in Little Karoo's Ladismith area over past 2 days than in last 7 years
W Cape Local Govt and Environmental Affairs' James-Brent Styan says the storm aftermath will see rivers flooding low-lying areas.Read More