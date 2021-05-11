Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos





It could be said that it's a case of life imitating art for the star of 'Tali's Baby Diary' Julia Anastasopoulos.

The actress revealed on Tuesday that she and her husband, filmmaker Ari Kruger are expecting their second child.

In an Instagram post, the Joburg-born star said the couple was 'excited to be adding a new member to our comedy troupe'.

The pair already have a daughter, Zoe, born in 2018.

Anastasopoulos became a local internet sensation in 2014, when she burst onto the scene with her character SuzelleDIY.

The success of her web series was followed in 2017 with Tali's Wedding Diary and the follow-up Tali's Baby Diary which began streaming on Showmax in February.

