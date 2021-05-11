Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy
The Department of Home Affairs has a new “draft identity management policy”.
It proposes enabling the government to capture biometric information with a surveillance camera using facial recognition software.
The government will then link the data with a population register to which the police will have access without a court order.
The draft policy also proposes warrant-free searches of anybody.
POPIA was recently signed into law, almost a decade after being written.
It does not make provisions for surveillance by CCTV.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Melissa Cawthra, a programme and research officer at the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF).
Is this the price of national security?
The idea is to build a national identification system… modernising the population register.Melissa Cawthra, research officer - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric information of all residents in South Africa – nationals and non-nationals – into a single database, and that this information be shared with other government departments…Melissa Cawthra, research officer - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
There are no security safeguards in place relating to information sharing… A lot of surveillance technologies come with facial recognition software… The pace of the law has not kept up with the pace of technological innovation…Melissa Cawthra, research officer - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
The information regulator… in theory, has a lot of teeth… It just needs to be fully operationalised…Melissa Cawthra, research officer - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103754336_portrait-of-young-businesspeople-face-recognized-with-intellectual-learning-system.html?vti=mxd9xfvzfa42lytg76-1-10
