Does this Capetonian make the best koeksisters in the world?
It's the age-old argument among sweet-toothed Capetonians - where is the best place in Cape Town to buy koeksisters?
Not to be confused with the 'koesister', the Koeksister is made by frying plaited dough strips in oil and then slathering them in mouth-wateringly sticky syrup.
The sweet treat has long found itself included on the list of South Africa's most popular culinary delights and for scores of koeksister aficionados, there's only one place in town to buy them.
Arno Arpin has been selling his koeksisters at the traffic lights on the corner of Nathan Mallach and Giel Basson for the past 30 years.
Arpin and his tasty treats have been featured on The Food Channel on DSTV and even on the BBC.
The so-called 'koeksister king' told Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit he's been contacted by people all over the world who want to taste his koeksisters.
I get a lot of calls from overseas from people who just want to come and meet me and taste my koeksisters.Arno Arpin, Founder - Arpin Koeksisters
So what is the secret to Arpin's world-renowned koeksisters?
It's dedication. I never invented the koeksister, but I perfected it.Arno Arpin, Founder - Arpin Koeksisters
And it's this dedication that sees Arpin and his daughter kneading and frying dough at 1-o-clock in the morning:
Every day it's fresh.Arno Arpin, Founder - Arpin Koeksisters
Arpin admits he's been approached by big-name supermarkets to supply them with his famous koeksister, but says he's happiest selling to his customers on the road as he's been doing for years.
It's my way of living, I love what I'm doing. I love talking to people. I love seeing the people coming back to me over and over again.Arno Arpin, Founder - Arpin Koeksisters
Listen as koeksister king Arno Arpin talks about his dedication to making the world's best koeksisters:
