Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago





On this day (11 May), exactly 40 years ago, Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died.

Marley was only 36 when he passed.

In July 1977, Marley was diagnosed as having a malignant melanoma under the nail of a toe.

His health deteriorated and by May 1981 cancer had spread throughout his body.

Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36. © Andriy Popov/123rf.com

“Such a man cannot be erased from the mind,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga at the time.

“He is part of the collective consciousness of the nation.”

Bob Marley had 10 UK Top 40 singles.

A compilation album “Legends” – released in 1984 – sold 20 million copies.

It is the biggest selling reggae album ever.

Time Magazine chose Bob Marley & The Wailers' Exodus as the greatest album of the 20th century.