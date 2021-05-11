Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago
On this day (11 May), exactly 40 years ago, Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died.
Marley was only 36 when he passed.
In July 1977, Marley was diagnosed as having a malignant melanoma under the nail of a toe.
His health deteriorated and by May 1981 cancer had spread throughout his body.
“Such a man cannot be erased from the mind,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga at the time.
“He is part of the collective consciousness of the nation.”
Bob Marley had 10 UK Top 40 singles.
A compilation album “Legends” – released in 1984 – sold 20 million copies.
It is the biggest selling reggae album ever.
Time Magazine chose Bob Marley & The Wailers' Exodus as the greatest album of the 20th century.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140294701_viersen-germany-january-6-2020-view-on-colorful-covers-of-bob-marley-vinyl-record-collection.html?vti=lxox107a0mi671q7sa-1-38
More from Entertainment
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos
It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger.Read More
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée
A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town
Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours.Read More
Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk
The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one
There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be.Read More
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places'
Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series.Read More
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award
The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.Read More
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.Read More
Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos
The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.Read More
The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys
"Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact."Read More