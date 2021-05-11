Streaming issues? Report here
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago

11 May 2021 11:52 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Bob Marley
music industry
On this day

It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..."

On this day (11 May), exactly 40 years ago, Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died.

Marley was only 36 when he passed.

In July 1977, Marley was diagnosed as having a malignant melanoma under the nail of a toe.

His health deteriorated and by May 1981 cancer had spread throughout his body.

Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley died on 11 May 1981 at the age of 36. © Andriy Popov/123rf.com

“Such a man cannot be erased from the mind,” said Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga at the time.

“He is part of the collective consciousness of the nation.”

Bob Marley had 10 UK Top 40 singles.

A compilation album “Legends” – released in 1984 – sold 20 million copies.

It is the biggest selling reggae album ever.

Time Magazine chose Bob Marley & The Wailers' Exodus as the greatest album of the 20th century.




More from Entertainment

Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos

11 May 2021 11:09 AM

It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

10 May 2021 9:08 AM

A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town

8 May 2021 7:46 AM

Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk

7 May 2021 11:59 AM

The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one

6 May 2021 7:30 AM

There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places'

1 May 2021 1:36 PM

Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award

30 April 2021 6:12 PM

The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local rocker Arno Carstens shares lessons from lockdown and beyond for musos

28 April 2021 1:25 PM

The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter talks about the challenging lockdown period and shares insights about a way forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The government won’t help us. Let’s get on with it! - Pieter-Dirk Uys

28 April 2021 8:48 AM

"Arts doesn’t exist as a priority in this country," says Uys. "Get on with your work in spite of the fact."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

