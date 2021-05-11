Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised





Mdunana's family has thanked generous South Africans for helping to raise the money needed to bring their late daughter home from China.

More than R590,000 has been donated to repatriate her remains from China and give her a dignified burial.

Eyewitness News reported on the heartbreaking story of how Mdunana plunged to her death from the 13th-floor window of a flat in Hangzhou more than a week ago.

The family could not afford the R350,000 needed to repatriate her body and had to turn to the public for help.

Now more than half a million has been raised on the crowd-funding platform BackaBuddy to support the grieving family.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says BackaBuddy administrators are expected to transfer the money into the family's account by midnight and the family will then proceed to pay the repatriation costs to the Chinese authorities.

According to Lindeque, Mdunana's aunt is in the process of submitting the final paperwork needed at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa.

Her mother, Nomsa, says they also want the investigation into Mdunana's death finalised so the family can have complete closure.

The journey is not over yet for Kgothatso's family. The family still needs to submit a few documents to the embassy through Dirco and then that will be sent to the Chinese authorities to conclude this process. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Kgothatso's aunt is currently at the embassy to make those final arrangements. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

There's no new information with the investigation. We understand that the postmortem report is still outstanding and a lot of questions still unanswered. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The family now also has enough money to go to China and walk through the last moments that their daughter had and ask the authorities the crucial questions they need answers to. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

