Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised
Mdunana's family has thanked generous South Africans for helping to raise the money needed to bring their late daughter home from China.
More than R590,000 has been donated to repatriate her remains from China and give her a dignified burial.
RELATED: Over R500k raised to bring home body of South African student who died in China
Eyewitness News reported on the heartbreaking story of how Mdunana plunged to her death from the 13th-floor window of a flat in Hangzhou more than a week ago.
The family could not afford the R350,000 needed to repatriate her body and had to turn to the public for help.
Now more than half a million has been raised on the crowd-funding platform BackaBuddy to support the grieving family.
RELATED: South African student in China falls to her death under mysterious circumstances
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says BackaBuddy administrators are expected to transfer the money into the family's account by midnight and the family will then proceed to pay the repatriation costs to the Chinese authorities.
According to Lindeque, Mdunana's aunt is in the process of submitting the final paperwork needed at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa.
Her mother, Nomsa, says they also want the investigation into Mdunana's death finalised so the family can have complete closure.
The journey is not over yet for Kgothatso's family. The family still needs to submit a few documents to the embassy through Dirco and then that will be sent to the Chinese authorities to conclude this process.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Kgothatso's aunt is currently at the embassy to make those final arrangements.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
There's no new information with the investigation. We understand that the postmortem report is still outstanding and a lot of questions still unanswered.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The family now also has enough money to go to China and walk through the last moments that their daughter had and ask the authorities the crucial questions they need answers to.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue
Art director Fred Du Preez is responsible for creating the mysterious floating statue on the Black River which has captured the curiosity of Capetonians for years.Read More
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?
Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?Read More
Axed EC MEC Gomba 'frustrated' by delays to Mandela funeral corruption case
It's alleged Gomba and her co-accused tried to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of millions of rands.Read More
'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'
Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.Read More
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Does this Capetonian make the best koeksisters in the world?
Arno Arpin of Arpin's Koeksisters is known as the 'Koeksister King' and is credited with making the best koeksisters in the worldRead More
SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands
South Africa's government is considering a proposal for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage in the country.Read More
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy
"The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra.Read More
WC has around 750,000 elderly residents, but not enough sign-ups for jab - Winde
Premier Alan Winde says there are roughly 750,000 people over the age of 60 in the province but less than 200,000 have registered on the vaccination database.Read More
Golden Arrow reassures passengers over Covid-19 safety protocols
A listener contacted Cape Talk to voice her concerns about Covid-19 safety measures onboard a Golden Arrow bus last weekend.Read More